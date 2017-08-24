finding good deal

How do you know if a property is a good deal?

Think long-term when it comes to deals
by
Today 2:45 A.M.

What goes into finding a good deal? In this video, Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates explains how he knows a good deal when he sees one.

A good deal to me is: looking at a property, knowing that it’s fairly priced and thinking long-term.

Here are a few things to think about:

  • Is the house in an area that’s going to appreciate?
  • Is the house in an area that’s going through gentrification?
  • Is the house in an area that more and more people want to move to?

Don’t look at each house through a magnifying glass. Find a house that your buyers like and that resonates with them.

If you find a great house in a great area, the investment will look after itself.