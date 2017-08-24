How do you know if a property is a good deal?

What goes into finding a good deal? In this video, Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates explains how he knows a good deal when he sees one.

A good deal to me is: looking at a property, knowing that it’s fairly priced and thinking long-term.

Here are a few things to think about:

Is the house in an area that’s going to appreciate?

Is the house in an area that’s going through gentrification?

Is the house in an area that more and more people want to move to?

Don’t look at each house through a magnifying glass. Find a house that your buyers like and that resonates with them.

If you find a great house in a great area, the investment will look after itself.