How do you know if a property is a good deal?

What goes into finding a good deal? In this video, Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates explains how he knows a good deal when he sees one.
A good deal to me is: looking at a property, knowing that it’s fairly priced and thinking long-term.
Here are a few things to think about:
- Is the house in an area that’s going to appreciate?
- Is the house in an area that’s going through gentrification?
- Is the house in an area that more and more people want to move to?
Don’t look at each house through a magnifying glass. Find a house that your buyers like and that resonates with them.
If you find a great house in a great area, the investment will look after itself.
