You work with your real estate clients for months on end, and every conversation and appointment is an opportunity to learn. Their daughter loves dance class. Dad is a total movie buff. The most precious resource in this family isn't money but time. They love anything lake-themed. These little slices of life shared between agent and client build rapport and are also valuable intel if you listen, and most importantly, remember -- because your thoughtfulness just might be the reason you're remembered, too. The first big opportunity to show you paid attention to who they are is the closing gift -- something that must celebrate the win, express gratitude and help you stay top-of-mind all in a single gesture. Opt for practical, luxurious, edible or shiny -- the personal touch is up to you -- but here are 135-plus ideas for every type of buyer and seller. 135+ ideas for client gifts Animal lovers 1. Custom bird house 2. Have tags made for the pets with the new address o...