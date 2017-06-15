As real estate agents, we should be looking ahead constantly.

What can we do to make sure this client is happy at the end of the transaction?

What can we do to ensure our clients refer their friends and family?

Believe it or not, a closing gift can do the trick.

Show your appreciation with a nice dinner and a gift card to Crate & Barrel.

Peter Lorimer likes to go the extra mile by inviting a past client to dinner every Friday.

Check with your broker about rules regarding parting gifts; if you get the green light, then definitely put it into practice!