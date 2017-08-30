Compass swaps out CFO for new blood

Amid speculation of an upcoming IPO, high-tech brokerage Compass is bringing on a new chief financial officer with tech chops to replace departing private-equity vet David Snider. Set to start on September 5, former Flywheel Sports COO and CFO Craig Anderson will "develop and deploy the financial strategy to facilitate the company's continued hypergrowth, and will oversee finance, investor relations, new development and legal teams," the brokerage said in a statement. Is that code for: "He will prepare Compass for an initial public offering?" The company declined to elaborate. Anderson previously helped Flywheel expand and develop a consumer tech, led an online advertising exchange, and served as a vice president at The Blackstone Group. Craig Anderson His hiring follows the addition of several other executives to the brokerage this year, including a new chief operating officer, chief people officer and head of communications, Julie Binder. Binder declined to comm...
