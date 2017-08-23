Compass, a national brokerage that's raised more than $210 million in venture funding, has hired a Facebook and Amazon vet to oversee staff management and professional development for its agents. The appointment of Madan Nagaldinne as "Chief People Officer" comes as Compass continues to snatch up real estate talent across the country, while also grappling with defections by some previous high-profile hires. “Madan understands how to meet the challenge that comes with being a hyper-growth startup: preserving a culture focused on community and collaboration while also rapidly scaling the company toward our mission of helping everyone find their place in the world," Compass CEO Robert Reffkin said in a statement. Madan Nagaldinne Nagaldinne will join the executive leadership team and oversee the company’s human resources strategy, including staff recruiting, compensation, benefits, performance management and learning and development, Compass said. Compass created a "...
Compass taps Facebook vet as ‘chief people officer’
Hire comes amid aggressive recruiting and some turnover
