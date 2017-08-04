NYC Zillow boycott grows, but cracks begin to show

At least three more New York City brokerages have joined an industry boycott of Zillow Group -- though some agents at firms participating in the revolt are apparently breaking ranks. Warburg Realty, Kleier Residential and Tungsten Property said they had stopped feeding listings to StreetEasy and other Zillow Group-owned sites and had adopted an industry-operated listing syndication service that StreetEasy has refused to accept listings from. They join Brown Harris Stevens, Town Residential, Compass and Stribling & Associates. Fox Residential Group, which also reportedly shut off its listing feed to StreetEasy, did not respond to a request for comment, while Bold New York -- also a reported participant in the boycott -- declined to comment. The success of the boycott, which would mean a decision by StreetEasy to accept listings through the syndication service, may depend on the reaction of affected homesellers. Will they take the side of their agent's employer in an...