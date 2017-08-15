The first thing that National Association of Realtors (NAR) CEO Bob Goldberg did upon addressing a crowd of association leaders at NAR's Leadership Summit today is grab a guitar. "I'm going to let you in on a little secret," said Chris Polychron, 2015 president of NAR, in introducing Goldberg to the stage and, naturally, handing him a red electric beauty. The real reason Goldberg wanted to be CEO, you see -- is to follow in the footsteps of his hero. That hero and those footsteps were not former CEO Dale Stinton's. Polychron explained that "Bob Goldberg is a Bruce Springsteen fan. And for 22 years, he wanted to be 'the boss.'" Indeed, Goldberg has seen Springsteen live over 200 times since 1975. But his wife still won't let him don the tight jeans and red bandana. Goldberg soon put the guitar away to get serious (we didn't get to hear a strum), but the intro set the excited tone for the rest of his message to an eager crowd hoping to take back good news to their member...