6 tips to help sellers stage their home while living in it

A potential buyer walking into your listing and saying, “Nope -- not for me” at first glance is the last thing you want as a listing agent. One simple way to avoid that scenario is good home staging. The key to effective staging is helping your clients make small improvements that will result in big returns. The same is true even if the client is currently living in the home. However, not all clients want to go through the hassle of staging their home while living in it; and you definitely don’t want to get dumped by the clients for pushing such a suggestion. Instead of being pushy, help your clients understand that staging is simply a method of decorating the home that showcases its best assets, reels in the widest audience of buyers and sells it quickly for the highest possible price. In other words, home staging eliminates reasons for the buyer to say “no.” Staging can be a humbling experience for sellers because it often requires them to strip the home of thi...