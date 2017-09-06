3 trends shaping the housing market of today (and tomorrow)

It’s time to clear a few things that have been lingering around my desk, bits and pieces of market news that together explain some of what's happening with today's housing market and how it may change in the near and distant future. More would-be buyers opting out of homeownership The most popular theory about why more houses aren’t being sold: There simply aren't enough properties on the market to go around. But according to a new study from Experian, one of the big three credit repositories, a big chunk of what would ordinarily be potential buyers have opted out of homeownership. Source: Experian More than a quarter of the 1,000 people queried in a telephone survey in late June -- 27 percent -- told Experian that they have no interest in owning, not now and not five or 10 years from now. That’s up from 19 percent when pollsters asked the same question a year ago. Another big reason: Folks want to remain mobile. Nearly two in five -- 37 percent -- want more flexibili...