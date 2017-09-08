Realogy is embracing AI technology through an exclusive partnership with Ojo Labs, a mobile app that promises to cultivate and nurture leads until they’re ready to be in direct contact with an agent.

“In the discovery phase of the homebuying and selling process, consumers often are not ready to speak to someone yet and don’t want to be sold by third parties looking to inundate the client as a lead,” said John Berkowitz, co-founder of Ojo Labs. “Ojo helps consumers navigate the early processes of buying or selling in the most effective way.”

Buyers who use the app can ask Ojo, the AI personality of the app, questions about specific listings and neighborhoods. As Ojo learns about buyer preferences, it will begin providing specialized suggestions of new listings that may be of interest.

On the agent side, Ojo will notify you of prospective clients in your area who have viewed your listings and share personalized knowledge about each potential client. When Ojo thinks the client is ready to talk to an agent, it will ask for permission to do so and transfer preferences and past searches to the agent.

From there, Ojo will send clients prospective properties on your behalf and answer any immediate questions as a way to keep them engaged until they’re ready to take the transaction offline.

Currently, Ojo is only available to Realogy affiliate agents, and agents outside of Realogy can have their name added to a waitlist for early access by providing their phone number.

A number of big real estate brands fall under the Realogy umbrella, including Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, ERA, The Corcoran Group and Sotheby’s International Realty.

“We are committed to a strategy of leveraging the power of Realogy to make our affiliated sales agents more productive and their businesses stronger,” said Realogy President and CEO John Peyton in a statement. “We hope the results of the program will support our belief that an AI assistant could lead to increased agent productivity and higher conversion rates for online leads.”

