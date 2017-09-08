Fifteen startups are presenting at Realogy's annual competition, the Realogy FWD Summit in New York today. On the line is $25,000 and placement in Realogy's ZapStore. Which of these companies has the potential to change your business? Follow our live updates. Update: 2:05 p.m. EST VirtualAPT uses a robot to capture 360-degree video home tours. "We want to save our time as consumers which in turns saves lots of time for brokers,” a co-founder said. The company sends two people to a house with the robot and maps out a home through a camera that shoots out thousands of lasers. An agent can accompany the robot as it moves about to give a presentation on a camera throughout the video. The tours cost 70 cents per square foot. VirtualAPT's sweet spot is homes priced at $1.5 million or more, the co-founder said. He claimed that the technology is "kind of two generations" after leading 3-D provider Matterport. Update: 1:52 p.m. EST Remzy connects homebuyers with owners of unli...