People believe that it is the camera that takes the pictures, but that isn’t at all how it works. The photographer uses the camera to capture an image. It all starts with our eyes, which are far superior to any camera that has ever been invented. I find that I take the best pictures when the seller isn’t hovering about. I actually need to think if I want great pictures -- and people are distracting. They talk to me, and their body parts get in the way. It is possible to take a bad picture with a good camera. It happens all the time. The picture is too dark, it's kind of fuzzy, or it's of something that isn’t very picturesque like a toilet in an MLS listing with the lid up, or the upper part of a wall in the bedroom or simply a shelf in the closet. Learning curve Camera technology has changed a lot over the past decade. I just replaced a camera that was introduced to the market in 2010. There was a bit of a learning curve for me with my new camera. There isn’t any po...