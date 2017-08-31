When clients play commission hardball: What (not) to say

Have you ever had a client ask you to discount your commission? If not, you haven't been selling real estate for very long. When it does happen, donâ€™t be insulted. We all want the best deal we can get. Does anyone like paying commissions? Sometimes homesellers ask listing agents to give up some of the commission that they already agreed to pay. My answer to that is always "no." I instead focus on getting buyers to up their offer. If that doesnâ€™t work, the sellers will have to reject the offer. I wonâ€™t close the gap with my paycheck. It's common for clients to reach into our pockets and expect a donation when they cannot make ends meet. Clients sometimes request these commission-ectomies while sitting at the closing table with their arms folded across their chests and a message in their eyes that says: "I refuse to close." They always close. But this is the 'going rate' Commissions are negotiable, and some homesellers will see what they can get. They always â€œknowâ€...