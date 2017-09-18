Mic drop: MLSs heed broker wishes, announce merger deal

Lauren Hansen AUSTIN -- Lauren Hansen concluded this year's Council of Multiple Listing Services (CMLS) conference by urging her fellow MLS execs to "be the change" they want to see in the real estate industry. She led by example. Before the day was out, she announced on stage that her MLS, Northern Colorado-based Information and Real Estate Services (IRES) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to merge with its neighbor to the south, Denver area-based REColorado. "So, mic drop," she said, prompting applause from attendees. Hansen is CEO of IRES and president of CMLS. Later she told Inman, " is responding to what brokers want and need -- expanded data access and broader marketing footprint." The MLSs are Colorado's largest. REColorado has about 20,000 agent, broker and appraiser subscribers and IRES has about 6,000. Both operate in the state's Front Range region. In identical blog posts, the MLSs said they had "successfully negotiated the terms and conditions of a ...