4 things your buyer clients should do post-Equifax hack

If your clients are trying to get a mortgage, there may only be one thing worse than being one of the 143 million Americans whose most confidential financial information was stolen by the hackers who broke into the Equifax credit bureau: trying to get a mortgage if you are one of the victims. On Sept. 7, Equifax, one of three national credit bureaus responsible for gathering and distributing information that affects individuals' credit histories and credit scores, announced that over a period of several months, hackers had broken into its databanks and stolen the names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and driver's license numbers for 143 million people. Consider the potential impact on thousands of homebuyers. Your client’s application for a pre-qualification or a mortgage application is under review, and someone from a country you have never heard of buys enough stuff on a fraudulent card obtained from data stolen from Equifax to send your client’s credit...