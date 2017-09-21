Even after collecting a few bruises from Hurricane Irma, the siren calls of Miami’s palm trees, beaches, nightlife and real estate remain as enchanting as ever. A city so alluring suffers no shortage of high-end property, but in certain niche markets, the listing data is only available in bits and pieces, and it can be a time-consuming task to compare and contrast the vast selection of inventory. Nathaniel Crawford In an effort to solve this issue, Nathaniel Crawford, Seth Kaufman and Andrea Morgan of One Sotheby's International Realty in Aventura created Live Exclusively Miami -- an app that provides buyers and agents with information about a curated collection of new and pre-construction apartment buildings in Miami, all in the $1 million plus range. Crawford, who has a background in marketing, explained the appeal of Live Exclusively Miami, which launched in January: "The idea of being able to take fragmented information from a real estate space and put it all in one pla...