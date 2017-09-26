Daily market update: September 26, 2017

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.
Tuesday, September 26
30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates Unchanged; Current Rate is 3.67 Percent, According to Zillow Mortgage Rate Ticker
- The 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose early in the week, reaching 3.73 percent before returning to the current rate on Tuesday.
- The rate for a 15-year fixed home loan is currently 2.94 percent, and the rate for a 5-1 adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) is 3.04 percent.
“Mortgage rates rose last week after the Federal Reserve announced plans to end the remnants of its recession-era policies and released a stronger-than-anticipated forecast for the U.S. economy over the next year, but fell back early this week on geopolitical news surrounding North Korea,” said Erin Lantz, vice president of mortgages at Zillow. “Geopolitical news is likely to continue driving financial markets this week, and rates could rise slightly if North Korea fears ease. Financial markets are also likely to pay attention to a speech by Fed Chair Janet Yellen today and inflation and income data due Friday.”
