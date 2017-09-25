7 bogus pricing myths sellers shouldn’t fall for

When it comes down to it, the most important advice a real estate agent can give a seller is how to price their home. No matter how beautiful or well-maintained it may be, the amount of upgrades it has or how well it shows, if a home is not properly priced, it is likely going to be a tough sell. The battle most often lies not with what the market really thinks of the home, but how the seller perceives it. This alternative reality can be difficult to breakthrough when working with a seller to set a list price or on a price adjustment to match the true sentiments of the market. Here are seven pricing myths sellers often believe. 1. It is better to price the home on the high side because the seller can always come down. If buyers are interested, they can make an offer. Well, not quite. If a home is overpriced, a seller risks losing potential buyers that may not be stretching their search into a price range they are not comfortable with. The asking price sets the stage an...
- Sellers tend to overprice and spend a tremendous amount of effort trying to defend their price, even if the market doesn't support it. Pricing a home correctly is a partnership between a seller and their agent, not a battle of wills.
Learn the New Luxury Playbook at Luxury Connect | October 18-19 at the Beverly Hills Hotel
Comments
Related Articles
15 crazy real estate myths your clients probably believe
10 tips to get the home sold once and for all
8 things sellers risk when they sell without an agent