4 tips for reassuring clients when things are quiet

When sellers don’t accept your buyers’ offers, when a buyer’s dream home goes under contract days before the showing, when the inspection turns up issues the sellers were unaware of — no one likes delivering bad news.

But what’s just as challenging is trying to keep clients at bay when you have no news at all.

Most real estate agents avoid their clients like the plague when they don’t have answers. Why? They want to avoid confrontation especially from high-maintenance or domineering clients.

Avoidance is a terrible habit to have in your business.

The end result is poor customer service, more complaints to brokers in charge and no referrals or repeat business from the client.

Let’s face it, we all have to make phone calls we dread from time to time, but rather than stick your head in the sand, try these four strategies to mitigate clients’ concerns.

1. Stay in contact often

Agents must keep clients calm as well as themselves.

Many clients have the preconceived notion that agents are making truckloads of money off of each sale.

With that in mind, they want to hear from their real estate agent and know that he or she is working hard on their behalf.

2. Be proactive rather than reactive

Contact them before they contact you. The best times to contact the client before they contact you are mid-to-early morning and mid-to-early afternoon.

3. Give the client something to do

Remind clients of outstanding items that will be due for the lender or closing such as repairs, financials, etc.

For example, you could say, “The lender will need your updated bank statements, so go ahead and get those while we are waiting to hear back.”

4. Utilize canned messages

Messages require little-to-no thought when keeping a client in the loop — if you have systems in place. You should become BFFs with the slydial app and text messaging.

Scheduling texts or keeping these messages handy in the notes section of your phone will save you oodles of time.

Below you’ll find a few suggestions of helpful messages I’ve used.

Generic canned messages

Hello, I haven’t forgotten you! It’s just taking a little longer than I expected to get your concerns addressed.

Waiting to hear back from the other agent. I will keep you posted!

I’m currently working on getting you a response!

Ughh!! I am still waiting and following up. I hate that it’s taking so long. I expected to have an answer by now.

I just sent another text and email. I also left a voicemail … awaiting a response. I’ll keep you posted.

Listing canned messages

Hey, just wanted you to know that we are still posting and reposting your home on various sites to get it sold. Just remember, we only need one buyer! It won’t be long!

We are still marketing your home to get it sold — lots of traffic, and we haven’t even hit the ___day mark yet. I’ll keep you posted!

Hey, don’t get anxious! We are still working on getting your home sold. We are not even ___days in yet!

Just checking in to let you know we are marketing your home to get it sold as soon as possible!

Still working to market your home to get it sold. We will be in touch soon.

Feedback messages

I have requested the feedback from today’s showing. I am waiting for the agent to get back to me.

Waiting to hear back from the agent. I’ll keep you posted.

I have received feedback, but I am waiting to receive clarification/additional information so that I will not give you a partial statement. I want to best serve you by giving you all the details.

A real estate agent must stay in frequent contact with clients to deliver quality service. The rewards are bountiful and will help you sustain your business in this hectic, but much loved, profession.

Erica Simpson is the broker in charge at Erica Homes in Charlotte, North Carolina. Follow her on Facebook or connect with her on LinkedIn.

Email Erica Simpson