Eye-catching twilight photos without the hassle

VHT Studios, the nation’s largest real estate photography studio, has added Virtual Twilight to its suite of virtual staging and editing services. With this debut, agents are able to showcase their listings in the very best light possible — literally.

As a convenient alternative to traditional twilight photo shoots, the image specialists at VHT take exterior photos shot during daylight and digitally alter them to reflect the warm indoor lights and cool outdoor hues of a dusk photography session, eliminating the need for extended time with a photographer.

As is the case with most every innovation, there are some who don’t see the value in it: “Twilight photo = photographic evidence that the home has electricity? I’ve never understood the point,” wrote Fayetteville, Arkansas-based broker Anthony Clark on Inman Coast to Coast. But the benefits are undeniable given the success of VHT and other real estate photo editing tools such as BoxBrownie, which has seen tremendous growth in the popularity of twilight conversions.

“Virtual Twilight helps real estate professionals present gorgeous exterior photography of a home, even when the weather is problematic and conditions are not perfect for VHT Studios’ traditional twilight photography,” said CEO and co-founder Brian Balduf in a press release. “The weather forecast is no longer a concern when capturing the beauty of a home’s exterior at sunset.”

As the company’s newest marketing tool, Virtual Twilight, priced at $39 per photo, is designed to provide yet another level of convenience and affordability for real estate professionals looking to enhance their portfolio, wow buyers and grow their business.

“I think for luxury listings it looks amazing,” Toronto-based Realtor Jalila Freve opined on Coast to Coast. And that sentiment is shared by many potential buyers of luxury and regular priced homes alike.

A real estate agency in Sydney put one house’s twilight photos to the test:

This house was tracking at about 1,000 views in one week with about 10 call-ins. Then we changed the photo the next week (nothing else) to a twilight shot. Guess what? Where views normally drop off (because it is considered a stale listing after one week), they picked up by approximately 50 percent to 1,500 views and 15 call-ins in a week when inquiries traditionally drops off.



Sales is a numbers game, and a 50 percent increase in views can only help.

VHT Studios’ Virtual Staging Suite also includes:

• Virtual Staging – decorates vacant spaces in any style and offers the benefits of traditional staging at a fraction of the cost.

• Virtual Declutter – removes clutter and “depersonalizes” living spaces.

• Virtual Paint – changes the color of any flat surface in a room.

• Virtual Redecorate – transforms any room with wide-ranging design styles and furnishings that are most likely to attract buyers.

