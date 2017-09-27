Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. BoxBrownie had two employees when I first learned about the company's image editing and creative visual products. The Australian firm, named after Eastman Kodak's first consumer-level snapshot camera, now has 10 full-time employees, and 70 percent of its clients are in the United States. Because of its growth and delivery of quality listing imagery, BoxBrownie did the opposite of what most growing companies would do: it reduced its prices. Its image enhancement services are now $1.60 per photo, down from $2.40. BoxBrownie does not require customers to sign any long-term agreement or commit to a subscription. It's truly pay-as-you-go. The company says it understands the fluid nature of real estate listings and doesn't want to saddle its primary customer base with unnecessary long-term overhead. "If you have the budget to hire a professional stage...