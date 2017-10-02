Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. PadStyler is a web-based property image editor and virtual staging service for real estate agents. Platforms: Browser Ideal for: Individual agents; all size offices and teams Top selling points No contracts or subscriptions required Kitchen Vision virtual renovation Furnishing placements Easy ordering process Top concerns This is somewhat more expensive than similar services. What you should know This is becoming a very popular service for real estate agents and real estate photographers. (Agents should know that many of the photographers you hire are also using third-party image editing services like PadStyler and BoxBrownie, for example.) PadStyler offers real estate agents an array of visual editing and creative services, such as virtual staging, virtual curb appeal and furnishing swaps. They reached out to me to discuss Virtual Kitch...
- Virtual Kitchen Vision turns unattractive, outdated kitchens into stunning remodeled kitchens.
- Agents looking for an alternative to expensive high-end photography can use PadStyler's virtual enhancements to showcase listing potential.
