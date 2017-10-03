All work, no play: Advice to new agents on the hustle

As my coach says, “Every second you exist, you’re either moving toward or away from your goals.”

In the first one to three years of your real estate career, you should devote as much time to your business as possible.

If you’re new in the industry, the beach isn’t going anywhere. Deploy an obsessive amount of hours into forming your business.

If you’re a new mom or a newlywed, still devote as much time as you can to your business.

Luckily, in today’s age of technology, we’re always connected via our smart phones. There’s no reason not to be doing two things at once.

Of course, family is incredibly important.

But if it’s the beginning of your career, it’s critical to put the time in.

After a couple of years, hopefully you will have carved out a niche, and then that fruit will bear fruit for the rest of your career.

Peter Lorimer is the CEO of Beverly Hills, California-based PLG Estates.