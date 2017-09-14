How to find your niche and market the hell out of it

Do you feel like you chase deals all over your town? Are you tired of wasting money on lead generation that doesn’t seem to work? Or do you feel like your business lacks focus? If any of these sound familiar, you’re not alone. I hear comments like these from real estate agents every day. Now, imagine having a market where you could focus your efforts, and your marketing budget, knowing that it held the potential to support your business for many years. In this article, you will learn why having a niche market focus is essential to your success as an agent. You’ll also learn how to identify and analyze a profitable niche, how to position your services to stand out from the competition and how to generate leads from your niche. Why have a niche market focus? As an agent, you have a limited amount of time -- and money. You simply can’t be all things to all people. And those who try usually burn out, run out of money -- or both. Many of the causes of business failu...
- Many real estate agents try to be everything to everyone and have a strong fear of missing out that costs them business.
- When selecting a niche market, consider income and production, average sales price, previous sales activity, required size of the niche market, location, how you fit in and how your company fits in.
- Don’t try to find the needle-in-the haystack seller who is ready to sell the day you cold call. Instead, create a strong unique value proposition, and distribute your pre-listing package as widely as you can. People should know what you can do for them before they think about hiring you.
