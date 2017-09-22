How to grow a company culture you can be proud of

When I first started my company, after being a top agent in Los Angeles, I thought my job was to watch the daily ins and outs and adjust accordingly.

That didn’t work for me.

Company culture starts with the owners and trickles down to the agents.

My particular company isn’t money-driven; it’s culture-driven. Our principles, for example, include:

Everybody is equal

No cliques

Love and cherish agents

Focus on growth

Think about your company culture. Write down what your culture is and some non-monetary goals. Then stick to it.

You can’t allow your spiritual barometer to get wavered by dollars. I believe that if we do that, it’s the beginning of the end.

Stay true to your belief structure. Put your agents first. And if someone is poisoning the well, don’t be afraid to cut them loose.

Peter Lorimer is the CEO of Beverly Hills, California-based PLG Estates.