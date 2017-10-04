How does Zillow stack up to its global peers?

I recently conducted a wide-ranging analysis of real estate portals around the world, and released the results in the Global Real Estate Portal Report for 2017. It is a 100-plus slide, evidence-based presentation looking at best practices, emerging trends, growth strategies and common insights and challenges among the top portals. What we have below is a quick look at the U.S. market leader, Zillow Group. I've pulled out some of the most interesting highlights that show how the business really compares to its international peers. A global comparison: revenue, growth and profitability To begin with, Zillow is the largest real estate portal in the world in terms of revenue, as shown by the chart below. Not only does Zillow generate the most revenue of any real estate portal around the world, it is also growing that revenue incredibly fast. In fact, when compared to mature players in mature markets, Zillow's growth rate is almost double. However, the story start...