Wanderlust meets adventure in Sherwin-Williams’ color of the year

Bet you didn't know travel had a color, did you?
by Staff Writer
Today 2:57 P.M.

Step aside taupe, Sherwin-Williams’ 2018 Color of the year is …

Oceanside SW 6496.

Courtesy of Sherwin-Williams

That’s right, folks. The paint company’s choice isn’t a neutral, or the ever-popular periwinkle blue, or one of the trendy shades of grey we’ve seen all over Pinterest. It is a complex, deep color that offers a sense of the familiar with a hint of the unknown, as Sherwin-Williams put it.

The color beautifully blends cool blue hues with hints of green. And it looks amazing on video — see for yourself.

“People today have a growing sense of adventure, and it is making its way into even the coziest corners of our homes,” says Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams. “We are craving things that remind us of bright folklore, like mermaids and expeditions across continents. Oceanside is the color of wanderlust right in our own homes.”

“Oceanside” is perfect for exteriors and interiors, walls and furniture. It paints your dream beach getaway and your Rocky Mountain hiking adventure, your fairy tale fantasies and your daring deep cavern explorations. It’s a color inspired by travel and mystery — and it doesn’t disappoint.

