In the past 20 years, we’ve seen major industries disrupted or vanish completely due to tech innovation: Netflix said goodbye to the video rental industry, Amazon put brick-and-mortar bookstores under, Apple made buying CDs obsolete -- the list goes on and on. It's easy to look for similar analogies in real estate. But the reality is a little more complex. Buying a home, for the vast majority of us, is the biggest investment we’ll ever make. Human behavior suggests we’ll be more risk-averse in this situation, less willing to embrace change or convenience if it means facing the fear of the unknown. The idea of a trusted adviser, a.k.a. real estate agent, is naturally much more appealing to consumers who are making the massive decision to buy or sell a home. Comparing the future of real estate to choosing Netflix over Blockbuster or Amazon over Barnes and Noble is comparing apples to oranges. To learn more about where the industry really is, what top brokerages are d...