Should real estate agents FSBO their own home?

As a real estate agent, you work hard to buy and sell homes for your clients every day. When it’s time to put your own house on the market, there’s no one more qualified than you to handle it, right? “The reason we tell sellers to list with us is because we are the experts. If that is true, we should be able to sell our own home better than anyone else,” said Virginia-based Keller Williams Realty agent Michael Remy. But when agents get ready to sell, there are a few options at their disposal that, by general industry opinion, range from frowned upon to gold standard. On the one end are those who opt to go pure for-sale-by-owner aka FSBO (no MLS listing, no brokerage involvement). Somewhere in the middle are the agents who list their own homes without side-skirting their brokerage or the MLS and offer a fair buyer's agent commission. Finally, there are the agents who hire another agent to list their home like any other seller. Industry pros tend to agree that the ...