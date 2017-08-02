How to win over FSBOs through education

How do you communicate with people when it comes to FSBOs? Why is it so crucial that you don’t make the seller feel like they are wrong?

In this clip, you’ll learn about Tom Miller’s FSBO strategy and why it’s so successful.

“Never make them wrong. The client isn’t wrong to sell their home; it’s their house, so they can do what they want.” -Tom Miller

Educate yourself

Your first year in real estate can actually be easier than your second year because you lose the novelty factor.

The people you’re talking to now are the people who are going to make a move in the fall.

With FSBOs, you have educate, educate, educate on how homes are valued.

For FSBOs, remember to never make the clients feel wrong because this will make them less willing to work with you.

Instead, educate them and improve their understanding. Lead with serving, add real value to the process, and you will be the one who gets that listing.

“A lot of agents are treating people like garbage.” – Tom Miller

Also in the full episode at the top, you’ll get the insights we shared on:

What to look for in a team member

Building an appraisal contingency plan into the paperwork

The conundrum of hiring new people

Matt Johnson is the founder of Pursuing Results, a podcast production firm. He is also the co-host of Real Estate Uncensored, a real estate training podcast and video series.