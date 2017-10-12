The 20 best trick-or-treating cities in America

Full-sized candy bars, cans of soda, enough sweets to stow away for months to come — these are the Halloween spoils that dreams are made of.

As trick-or-treating night approaches, kids the world over plot their journey to hit the best houses early and map maximum ROI routes like a strategic Candy Land board.

Maybe that was just me. But Zillow has made it so much easier for my childhood self to find that sugar high. Here are 2017’s best cities for trick-or-treating:

Everyone knows trick-or-treating is an art, but each October, Zillow economists round up the top 10 cities for trick-or-treating using — believe it or not — math.

They crunch the numbers to find cities where the home values are high, there are plenty of kids under the age of 10 and the homes are closer together — meaning less walking from door-to-door, a simple hack for parents who will inevitably end up carrying at least one of their little critters when their paws get tired.

“If you don’t live in one of these cities, look for areas that are getting into the Halloween spirit with decorations and lots of costumed kids,” advises Zillow Chief Economist Dr. Svenja Gudell

Dani Vanderboegh