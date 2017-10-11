Prime real estate: Amazon now delivers tiny houses

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon Previous Next

Got a pesky, post-college millennial living at home who just won’t let you be an empty nester? Or what about a parent who doesn’t want to live with you, but can’t live alone?

As seen over on the website Apartment Therapy, Amazon and MODS International have the answer for you, just in time for Christmas: a 320-square-foot shipping container home you can order right from Amazon’s website, alongside your paper towels and bulk kitty litter. For $36,000 plus $4,500 for freight shipping, you can kick your relatives to the curb and give them a home to live in.

Reminiscent of the Sears Catalogue homes of the early 20th century — except tiny — Amazon will ship this tiny home, complete with appliances, bath fixtures and pluming, water and electric hookups — all you have to do is add it to your cart.

Just don’t look for a discount on Prime Day, as this 7,500-pound send will take longer than two days. Check it out for yourself in the slideshow below.

Email Dani Vanderboegh