Harvey Weinstein’s Hamptons estate vanishes from the market

As shamed Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein faces a barrage of sexual assault and rape allegations — from more than 40 women — his 9,000 square foot Hamptons mansion has been yanked from the market.

The 50 Broadview Road home is located in Amagansett, New York. It was originally listed for $13.5 million in 2016, but was recently lowered to $12.4 million. Weinstein also has a property in Westport, Connecticut. Oscar winning actress Lupita Nyong’o revealed her experience with Weinstein at the Connecticut property in a New York Times column this week.

The home was on the market in 2013 for $22 million. Weinstein, co-founder of Miramax Films alongside his brother, Bob Weinstein, purchased the home through Diane Saatchi in 2014 for $11.4 million.

His home in Westport hosted an event for President Barack Obama in 2012.

Town & Country reported that the home is off the market according to Sotheby’s International Realty broker Frank Newbold.

The property came off the market after Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman, announced that she would be leaving her husband amidst the allegations.

Email Britt Chester