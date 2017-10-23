Housing consumers on the hunt for a new home and financing to pay for it are going online more and more to learn about properties for sale and the mortgage process. But "person-to-person engagement" still plays a key role. A new "Special Topic study" from Fannie Mae found that lenders and real estate agents -- pros who offer a personal, sometimes hand-holding approach -- were more influential than online sources during the search for financing. Source: Fannie Mae The study, in which 32 percent of respondents ranked mortgage lenders as the most influential and 30 percent said real estate agents held the most sway, seems to support the National Association of Realtors (NAR) annual Profile of Homebuyers and Sellers survey in reporting that online resources and professional expertise are not mutually exclusive as most consumers navigate this major financial transaction. In 2016 NAR found that the vast majority of consumers still work with a real estate agent (90 percent), whi...