New real estate course is all about artificial intelligence

Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Skyler360 was the first real estate software I came across leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) in any notable capacity. The software handles an array of lead outreach and qualification steps on behalf its users, letting agents know the how, where and when of each lead, and preparing them to properly react to each new. It performs a slew of other related tasks as well. The company had one employee -- it's founder Ron Sasson -- at the time of our first demonstration. It's now paying 20 people to grow and maintain its lead management platform. AI tools are becoming valuable assets because agents are being inundated with more ways to obtain leads, for example. Champions School of Real Estate, a Texas-based licensing, continuing education (CE) and sales skills training school, has decided to launch a CE credit course on the subject, and Skyler360 will be u...