Beloved Beverly Hills Realtor Ambra Bisconti dies suddenly

Beloved Beverly Hills Realtor and member of the Inman community Ambra Bisconti died suddenly Saturday night. The police are investigating her death by heart attack for anything other than natural causes, according to Bisconti’s friend and former colleague Jennifer Berman.

A large turnout from the local real estate community is expected at the funeral for the Hilton & Hyland agent, said Berman, who lived just down the road from Bisconti and formerly served as general manager at Hilton & Hyland.

Between a new love, new listings, and a recent award for her activity in Beverly Hills real estate, life had been going especially well for Bisconti. “It’s a life lesson for us all,” Berman said.

Born in Italy, Bisconti always had a smile; she was loud and boisterous. The avid equestrienne in her early 40s was the archetypal Beverly Hills agent, living life to the fullest. She was also on an Inman Connect San Francisco panel in 2014.

“You always knew when she walked in a room. She was just fun and she was a hustler,” Berman said. “Real estate was her lifestyle, everything she did was always to do with business, all of her clients were her friends. We’ve all been crying this morning.”

The Beverly Hills agent had been a real estate agent for over 10 years. She started at Coldwell Banker in 2006 and moved to Hilton & Hyland in 2012.

“She was loved by all and I know a lot of people will be coming out from all the companies in Beverly Hills for her funeral. We’ll give her a huge bash,” Berman said.

