Alaska agent recovering from Vegas shooting

Robert (Rob) McIntosh, an agent with Century 21 Gold Rush in North Pole, Alaska, had a date next weekend with his broker-owner, Mike VanSickle in the Bahamas for the Century 21 top agent retreat. Instead he will be in Las Vegas continuing his strong recovery from approximately four bullet wounds, surrounded by his family including his wife, three grown children and two grandchildren.

A top producer in the Greater Fairbanks and North Pole area, McIntosh chalks up around 30 residential home sales a year, totaling something like $8 million in sales volume. The top agent and a buddy had tickets just 10 feet from the stage at the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest Festival, where Stephen Paddock unleashed his weapons Sunday in the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

VanSickle said he is speaking to him or his family every day.

“I am still in shock,” said the broker, five days after the event. “I’ve known him for 30 years. I hired him, he was a retired PE school teacher.”

The broker is optimistic about McIntosh’s ability to recover completely.

“He’s a fighter; he’s been an athlete all his life. He’s an avid hunter who loves the outdoors, he hikes and waterskis,” he said.

VanSickle has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for McIntosh’s medical expenses.

“Whatever is left of the funds will go to whoever else is in need,” said the broker.

McIntosh will remain in Las Vegas until doctors are happy for him to travel.

VanSickle still intends going to the Bahamas meeting. He said the recently-appointed Century 21 CEO, Nick Bailey, was in touch this week.

“He called me personally and asked me about Rob,” VanSickle said.

McIntosh will make it to the top agents retreat next year, he is sure.

Fellow Century 21 Action Realtors agent Andrew Gudmunson, another victim in the Las Vegas shooting, was in similar condition, according to his Minot, North Dakota broker, Dorothy Martwick, as of Thursday.

“He’s stable but it’s very serious,” she said.

