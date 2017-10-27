The Chapel Hill police department released chilling news regarding two dead bodies found in a home by a Realtor on October 12.

The police believe the son, Eric Dana Gibson, killed his mother, Margaret Montgomery Gibson. The investigation is ongoing. No information has been released about cause of death or motive. According to early reports, there were no visible signs of forced entry.

“The cause of death will be determined by state medical examiners,” said Chapel Hill Community Safety Communications Specialist Ran Northam. He added that it can take weeks to find out the results of autopsy and toxicology reports.

Margaret Gibson, 86, lived at the home located on Deming Road in the Franklin Hills neighborhood. Public records indicate her son, Eric, 53, lived with her. Margaret had owned the home since 2001. The home was listed for sale by Jim Sherron of Keller Williams.

A real estate agent stopped by the 442 Deming Road home to prepare it for showing. Upon entry, the agent found the two dead bodies and immediately left. The agent then called 911.

Eric’s obituary stated that he received his BA in Teaching and his Masters in History from Northwestern University.

