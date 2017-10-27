Some ghosts are spooky but keep to themselves. Others are friendly and want to be your BFF. But the ghost of BuzzBuzzHome’s first official commercial is more of the in-your-face, sassy-type who “lives” for the sick joy of haunting unlucky homeowners who temporarily inhabit his space.

BuzzBuzzHome, an online market for new construction housing, is hoping the spirit caked in white makeup while sporting rattling chains and a grubby gown will scare more buyers into searching its database of properties sure to come with less baggage.

“We really feel it is a great and funny message not just for our brand, but for the new home building industry as a whole,” Greg White, BuzzBuzzHome’s VP of data and partnerships, told Inman. “The ad really came to be from a wider discussion at the company where all our employees offered up suggestions with respect to initiatives help build our brand awareness and then voted which idea to move ahead with.”

BuzzBuzzHome is entering an ad space arena that — between Zillow’s “Finding Home” campaign, realtor.com’s quirky Elizabeth Banks branding, and Apartment.com’s futuristic “Change the World” series — tends to be pretty creative.

The company currently has nearly 36,000 new construction communities across North America searchable on its website via listing partnerships with builders including D.R. Horton, NVR, Pulte, KB Home and Toll Brothers.

Email Caroline Feeney