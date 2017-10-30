Trump’s ex-campaign head may have to forfeit these luxe properties

Today federal authorities charged President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort of wiring millions of dollars from offshore accounts. He allegedly did this to avoid taxes and purchase very expensive real estate (among other items).

Should Manafort be found guilty, the U.S. will seek forfeiture of four of his properties that span across New York and Virginia. Here’s a peek inside — and what they appear to be worth, according to Zillow.

377 Union Street, Brooklyn, New York, 11231 ($4.4M)

Manafort used this property, 29 Howard St., #4D, New York, NY 10013, to launder money, which was allegedly paid for with money from Cyprus and used for Airbnb rent money and tax breaks.



174 Jobs Lane, Water Mill, New York, 11976 ($7.9M)

1046 N. Edgewood Street, Arlington, Virginia, 22201 ($1.4M)

This single family “where sophistication meets utility” appears on Zillow as “not currently for sale or for rent.”

