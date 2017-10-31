How to partner with investors in your real estate business

In this video, Chris Haddon and Jason Balin discuss working with real estate investors and how you can provide value to them.

There are a lot of great investors out there, like developers, builders and multi-unit developers. You can expand your business by knowing how they think.

Don’t make the mistake of writing off all investors because of one bad one. Just like working with homebuyers, there’s always going to be that one that makes you say you never want to work with them again.

Watch the full video for some simple tips on how to partner better with investors in your business.

Chris Haddon is an entrepreneur based in Washington, D.C., a partner at Hard Money Bankers and a co-founder of REI360.net.

