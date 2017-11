According to NASDAQ, as of press time Re/Max stock had dropped 16.34 percent overnight after the company announced it is conducting an internal investigation of co-CEOs Dave Liniger and Adam Contos for possible business and ethics violations. The investigation surfaced Nov. 2 in lieu of its regular third quarter earnings results.

At market close on Nov. 2 shares were valued at $66.70. That number continued to slip throughout the morning of Friday, Nov. 3 as low as $55.80.

