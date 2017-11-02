Staying relevant in real estate means constantly battling industry challenges -- and coming out on top. Low barriers of entry, antiquated ideas and fears about technology, and unwillingness to evolve are just a few of many industry setbacks. Agents navigating their way through today's real estate world might wonder how to stay relevant and meaningful amid all the changes. Watch Dustin Brohm of SearchSaltLake.com, Amy Broghamer of the Amy B Real Estate Team and John Sims of Lake Homes Realty on the Inman Connect stage as they tackle this query with valuable tip and insights....
How agents can be meaningful and stay relevant
Constantly adding value is key
