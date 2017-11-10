Republican U.S. Senator Rand Paul has been at the center of a mystery in the media recently, after it was revealed he sustained broken ribs from an altercation with his neighbor Rene Boucher in their hometown of Bowling Green, Kentucky. The dispute was allegedly property-related (fights over grass clippings, dead leaves, and trees have all been blamed), but the exact nature of who did what, when, remains up in the air. Boucher was arrested but has pleaded not guilty to assault charges. One thing is clear to members of the local real estate community, however: the two men may not be able to live next to each other for long after this. In fact, there might be a listing worth pitching for in the coming months. "I hope they call me if they decide to sell," said Keller Williams First Choice Realty's Matthew Tabor, who said he had made the biggest sale this year in Paul's and Boucher's gated community of Rivergreen for $850,000 (a much larger home than the Paul's, he said). A ho...