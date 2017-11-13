How to become a content marketing master

"It's one thing to be on Facebook or be Snapchatting or tweeting, but in 2017, it's more important than ever to have a content strategy because content tells the story of what it feels like to work with you," said social marketing pro Katie Lance on stage at Inman Connect. The founder and owner of Katie Lance Consulting had a handful of tips to share with the Inman audience: 1. Tell the story of your listings, don't just share the facts. 2. Lean into who you are -- and who you are not. Don't be vanilla -- be you! 3. Always remember, the gold is in your email list. 4. Overcome your video fears -- you look how you look, and you sound how you sound. Get used to it, own it and start creating that content. Watch the video to hear the rest of Lance's tips for jumping into a fruitful content marketing routine....