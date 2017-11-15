21 real estate blogs every agent should be reading

When you’re a real estate agent, you need to stay up to date on the latest industry trends and information. A fantastic way to do that is to keep up with real estate blogs. Blogs cover the waterfront. There is a blog for just about every area of real estate, including how to work with clients, how to invest, how to quit 9-to-5 employment and what's going on with properties in specific geographic locales or specific price points. Here's my list of the 21 best real estate blogs: ActiveRain ActiveRain is the largest professional social network in the real estate industry. This can be an invaluable resource for building a professional sphere and lifelong friendships. ActiveRain University offers videos, webinars and other online training as well. Geek Estate Geek Estate offers itself as a resource to real estate agents who want to expand their businesses through deploying technology and content marketing to maximum effect. Fortune Builders The Fortune Builders blog focuse...