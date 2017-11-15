Check out this East Village Triplex with retractable walls

Take a peek inside Elle Decor’s ‘Pick of the World’s Most Beautiful Homes’
by
Today 11:03 A.M.

When a listing this special comes across your desk, you pay attention. Ryan Serhant and The Serhant Team at Nest Seekers International just listed this incredible East Village Triplex for $4.2 million.

Courtesy of Nest Seekers International

It comes complete with 12-foot ceilings, a south-facing 500-square-foot private garden and cabana, exposed brick walls, a home office, rec room, elevator, in-unit laundry and a pair of fully retractable walls.

Courtesy of Nest Seekers International

It previously sold in 2014, but has since been completely redecorated and put back on the market. We’re willing to bet this one goes quick.

Courtesy of Nest Seekers International

Courtesy of Nest Seekers International

With a famed track record in nationally acclaimed buildings, Serhant and his team are pulling out all the stops to get this one sold — although they may not have to, considering the property’s reputation.

It’s graced the cover of New York Magazine, was named as Elle Decor’s “Pick of the World’s Most Beautiful Homes,” and was highlighted in the American Institute of Architects.

Do we have your attention yet? Take the property tour, and see for yourself.

Courtesy of Nest Seekers International

Custom touches throughout the two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath showstopper include an immaculate, all-white eat-in kitchen equipped with a huge island and Viking appliances, plus a dishwasher, vented cooktop and oven, 36-inch subzero refrigerator and custom lacquered cabinetry and countertops.

Courtesy of Nest Seekers International

What does this home have that you can’t find anywhere else? The property description says it best.

“The upper level of the home contains a pair of spacious bedrooms, one of which is perhaps the most unique in all of New York City. The south-facing bedroom features a Murphy bed and a sumptuous en-suite bathroom with motorized shades and a rain shower, while the north-facing bedroom — which can also act as a living room — has two floor-to-ceiling sound insulated windows, an aquarium that runs the width of the apartment, and, with the flip of a switch, a retractable wall that transforms the space into an indoor/outdoor living experience.”

Courtesy of Nest Seekers International

Courtesy of Nest Seekers International

Living here also means having one of the best addresses in New York City, just a few short blocks to Union Square.

Buyers will also be in close proximity to trendy East Village shops, restaurants and cafes, as well as several main subway lines.

Residents enjoy keyless entry, keyed elevator access, central heat and air and a vented washer and dryer. For more on this eclectic East Village gem visit NestSeekers.com.

Amy Puchaty is the owner and principal writer at Amy Puchaty Communicationsin Boulder, Colorado. Follow her on Facebook or Twitter