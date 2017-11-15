MLSs ink binding merger deal under pressure to move fast

As Colorado agents and brokers wait impatiently, the state's two largest multiple listing services (MLSs) have taken a crucial step toward merging. Following a non-binding agreement signed in September, the Denver area's REcolorado and Northern Colorado's Information and Real Estate Services (IRES) have signed a binding merger agreement with approval from REcolorado's board of directors and IRES's board of managers. Now, only shareholder votes are needed to make the merger final. The two MLSs serve 26,000 agent, broker and appraiser subscribers combined in the Front Range region of Colorado. Kirby Slunaker "Colorado real estate professionals have told us they want the benefits that can only come from one MLS," said REcolorado CEO Kirby Slunaker in a statement. According to Slunaker and a joint press release from the MLSs, such benefits would include better products and services, heightened innovation, more comprehensive data, a broad set of technology tools and cons...
- The Realtor associations that own REcolorado and IRES are expected to vote on a merger between the two MLSs in the next 30 days.
