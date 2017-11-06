CHICAGO -- After much debate in the days leading up to Monday's meeting of the National Association of Realtors board of directors, the board passed four multiple listing service policy changes with little fuss, including a broker-backed policy known as "MLS of Choice." The changes prevent MLSs from requiring agents to pay for their service even if they don’t want it, so long as agents can prove they subscribe to a different MLS. MLSs will be required to provide a no-cost waiver of all MLS fees for such agents, and MLSs may, if they choose, require agents and their brokers to sign a certification for non-use of their MLS services, which, if violated, can include penalties (such as back-billing) and termination of the waiver. The amended policies are MLS Policy Statements 7.42 and 7.43. The former previously allowed Realtor-affiliated MLSs to require that all of the licensed salespersons affiliated with a broker’s office subscribe to the MLS — if a broker is a member o...