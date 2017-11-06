New step-by-step merger guide tackles MLS dysfunction

CHICAGO -- More and more, brokers and agents have been calling for their MLSs to merge ... and MLSs are listening. Rick Harris The National Association of Realtors (NAR) and the Council of Multiple Listing Services (CMLS) announced a new toolkit at NAR's annual conference that may help make the bumpy road smoother for MLSs considering consolidating, whether through mergers, data and technology sharing cooperatives, group buying or administrative support agreements. The toolkit lives on NAR's website and is called "MLS Consolidation Resources." MLS Consolidation Resources home page The toolkit is meant to stamp out dysfunction: "MLSs are able to remove barriers that create inefficiencies and instead facilitate a truly orderly marketplace that empowers their Participants and Subscribers to focus on serving the consumer. In the end, eliminating dysfunction is a Business Solution," reads the website. Its tagline is "Collaboration to Serve the Brokerage Community," whic...
Future-Proof: Navigate Threats, Seize Opportunities at ICNY 2018 | Jan 22-26 at the Marriott Marquis, Times Square, New York
Comments
Related Articles
MLS best practices, compliance and member advocacy
MLS ownership and governance: What's the secret sauce?
What does Upstream have to show for itself?
Who is actually building RPR's tech?